Kenya Embassy In DC Resume Limited In-Person Consular Services
Services strictly on Appointment Only: The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Washington DC would like to inform the general public of the resumption of limited in-person consular services at the Embassy with effect from Monday October 19, 2020 at the address 1616 P Street NW, Suite 340 Washington DC 20036. (Please note that the Embassy building at 2249 R Street NW, Washington DC 20008 is currently under renovation)
These services include applications for the e-passport and Kenyan Identity Card (ID). All other consular applications like visa, emergency travel certificate, police clearance and birth certificate should continue being sent by mail.
- Advertisement -
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 Pandemic, to enhance social distancing and in conformity with the order by the Washington DC authorities prohibiting a mass gathering of over fifty (50) persons in an enclosed space, all in-person services will be strictly on appointment basis.