Kenya Embassy In DC Resume Limited In-Person Consular Services

Services strictly on Appointment Only: The Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Washington DC would like to inform the general public of the resumption of limited in-person consular services at the Embassy with effect from Monday October 19, 2020 at the address 1616 P Street NW, Suite 340 Washington DC 20036. (Please note that the Embassy building at 2249 R Street NW, Washington DC 20008 is currently under renovation)
These services include applications for the e-passport and Kenyan Identity Card (ID). All other consular applications like visa, emergency travel certificate, police clearance and birth certificate should continue being sent by mail.

Due to the prevailing COVID-19 Pandemic, to enhance social distancing and in conformity with the order by the Washington DC authorities prohibiting a mass gathering of over fifty (50) persons in an enclosed space, all in-person services will be strictly on appointment basis.

 

