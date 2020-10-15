Why invest in affordable residential plots for sale in Nakuru?

Nakuru real estate market has grown exponentially over the past few years. Investors have invested massively in affordable residential plots in Nakuru County and transformed them into homes and others have reaped great capital gains.

Here’s why you need to invest in an affordable land in Nakuru;

Strategic location

A number of prime and affordable plots in Nakuru are near Nakuru CBD and along major highways such as Nakuru – Eldoret highway.

Assured captain gain

Whether for immediate or future development, you are assured of reaping capital gains in Nakuru real estate market as Nakuru is the fastest growing town in East and Central Africa, the fourth largest town in Kenya and the second richest county in Kenya after Nairobi with a 6.1 percent share of the GDP according to Kenya Bureau of Statistics.

A growing population

This has seen Nakuru town witness an influx of Universities and colleges. Therefore, as an investor you can invest in rental houses in Nakuru and reap benefits

Affordable price

Have you been looking for land for sale in Kenya with prices below 1M? Nakuru has the most affordable plots in Kenya, a prime eighth acre plots near tarmac with prices as low as Ksh 599,000.

Availability of flexible payment plans of up to 12 months

This gives you an opportunity to invest in a hustle freeway.

The price is inclusive

The charges are all inclusive of stamp duty, legal fees and title processing costs.

Plots with the best soil type

The soil type in Nakuru plots is loam and this is ideal for farming and construction

Ready Title deeds

Nakuru area has plots with ready title deeds and transfer is done upon completion of payment.

Favorable Weather

Nakuru County enjoys favorable weather which is conducive for agriculture and this means you can venture into agriculture and reap benefits

