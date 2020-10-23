Young Kenyan man Ike Ngatia missing in Riverside, California

ANNOUNCEMENTS / NOTICESKENYA DIASPORA NEWSNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Young Kenyan man Ike Ngatia missing in Riverside, California

Young Kenyan man Ike Ngatia missing in Riverside, California
Photo courtesy: Riverside Police Department (California)

A young Kenyan Diaspora man is missing in Riverside, California, Ike Ngatia is reported to be missing from October 8th, 2020 and he is 15 years old.

- Advertisement -

Anybody with information about Ike Ngatia’s whereabout is requested to contact Riverside Police Department at (California) 1-951-354-2007 or the nearest Police station.

Ike is the second Kenyan reported missing this month, on October 16 2020,another young  Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi popularly known as Danny was  reported to be missing in Lawrence Massachusetts. He was later found safe and sound.

In July 2020, a Kenyan  woman Olga Ooro went missing from her home in downtown Washington D.C. The boyfriend Darnell Sterling, 55, of Southeast D.C was later charged with the killing of Olga. She was never found and is assumed dead.

More Related Stories
KENYA DIASPORA NEWS

Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi Missing in Lawrence Massachusetts

NEWS

Death Announcement for Jack Sabwa Akenga of Kensington, MD…

NEWS

Boyfriend Of Missing Kenyan Woman Olga Ooro Arrested In Her…

NEWS

Kenyan woman Olga Ooro Missing in Washington D.C.

Police had learned of the 34-year-old mother’s disappearance after her 8-year-old son was found wandering in the halls of their apartment building alone.

Young Kenyan man Ike Ngatia missing in Riverside, California

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: