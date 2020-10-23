Young Kenyan man Ike Ngatia missing in Riverside, California

A young Kenyan Diaspora man is missing in Riverside, California, Ike Ngatia is reported to be missing from October 8th, 2020 and he is 15 years old.

- Advertisement -

Anybody with information about Ike Ngatia’s whereabout is requested to contact Riverside Police Department at (California) 1-951-354-2007 or the nearest Police station.

Ike is the second Kenyan reported missing this month, on October 16 2020,another young Kenyan man Daniel Mwangi popularly known as Danny was reported to be missing in Lawrence Massachusetts. He was later found safe and sound.

In July 2020, a Kenyan woman Olga Ooro went missing from her home in downtown Washington D.C. The boyfriend Darnell Sterling, 55, of Southeast D.C was later charged with the killing of Olga. She was never found and is assumed dead.

Police had learned of the 34-year-old mother’s disappearance after her 8-year-old son was found wandering in the halls of their apartment building alone.

Young Kenyan man Ike Ngatia missing in Riverside, California