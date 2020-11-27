Agnes Wangui Wambiri: The woman who stopped MP Murunga burial

First public pictures emerge of Agnes Wangui Wambiri, the woman who stopped Matungu MP Justus Murunga burial over paternity dispute.

The magistrate’s court in Nairobi is expected to give its ruling today (Friday, November 27) on whether the body of Matungu MP Justus Murunga will be immediately released from the Lee Funeral Home for burial, or not.

Murunga’s family had set Saturday, November 28 as the burial date.

Milimani Principal Magistrate, Peter Muholi, will also rule on whether the DNA samples of the late parliamentarian will be extracted for analysis after Agnes Wangui Wambiri filed a suit alleging that Murunga sired her two children (a son and a daughter).

Murunga’s family — led by her two widows Christabel and Grace — told the court that they were not opposed to Wangui and her two children attending the legislator’s burial in Mumias.

“So long as they do not set any conditions, we are okay with the plaintiff and her two children attending the event,” said Chrsitabel, through her lawyer.

Danstan Omari, who is representing Agnes Wangui, urged the court to order the release of Murunga’s body after DNA test results are out.

Wangui, in her application, had requested the court to order DNA examination be conducted to establish the relationship between her children and the late MP.

Opposing the DNA test request, Christabel and Grace said Wangui was seeking the paternity examination because she “does not know who the father(s) of her two children is/are”.

The widows urged the court not to hold the body in the morgue any longer because “it is expensive storing the body in the mortuary, and it is also expensive entertaining mourners at the deceased’s home”.

The defendants urged the court to order Wangui to deposit Ksh10 million to cushion the widows from any resultant financial stress.

Agnes Wangui Wambiri, on November 18, told the Milimani Law Courts that she met Murunga in 2012 when he was working at a ranching company in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The two, she said, kick-started their relationship that yielded a son and a daughter.

According to Agnes Wangui Wambiri, the late parliamentarian was in the process of building her a house in Karen, Nairobi, when he died.

By Sheila Mutua

Source-https://www.k24tv.co.ke/

