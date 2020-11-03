DP William Ruto Postpones planned political rallies Over Covid-19

Deputy President William Ruto, on Tuesday, November 3, announced that he was postponing his planned political rallies over the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a statement, the DP said he was concerned by the rising cases, adding that a second wave was likely to hit the country.

He was scheduled to hold events Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties.

“The upsurge in Covid19 cases strongly indicates that a second wave my be in the offing. For this reason I have decided to significantly scale down my public engagements until further notice.

“The empowerment meetings for this weekend in Machakos, Kitui and Makueni are postponed,” stated the DP.

Ruto had previously been blamed of aiding in the spread of the virus by holding crowded rallies in which the people were clearly seen breaking Covid-19 directives issued by the Ministry of Health.

They included wearing a facemask as well as maintaining a one-meter social distance.

In recent weeks, the country recorded a spike in positive cases with 100 deaths occuring in the week starting on Monday, October 26.

Currently, the country has recorded a total of 57,093 positive Covid-19 cases and 1,039 deaths.

The DP’s announcement comes just a day after Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua cancelled his countrywide listening tour after a spike in Covid-19.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, the county boss urged other leaders to follow suit in an attempt to curb the spread of Covid-19 virus.

“Due to the rising Covid-19 cases, which appear more serious than before, I am postponing my nationwide Listening Tours until the situation improves.

“I urge other leaders to also be responsible and halt their public meetings and to lead by example by wearing masks and keeping distance,” stated Mutua.

By DERRICK OKUBASU

