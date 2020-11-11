OPTIVEN FOUNDATION SHARES SMILES IN CHEMOLINGOT



East Pokot County beneficiaries can now afford a smile thanks to being empowered. This follows a donation of wheelchairs and assorted food stuffs by Optiven Foundation in an ongoing campaign dubbed #MobilityThatBringsAsmile

Our goal is to reach and impact more lives with hope and dignity. Welcome and Partner with us on this cause

