OPTIVEN FOUNDATION SHARES SMILES IN CHEMOLINGOT
OPTIVEN FOUNDATION SHARES SMILES IN CHEMOLINGOT
East Pokot County beneficiaries can now afford a smile thanks to being empowered. This follows a donation of wheelchairs and assorted food stuffs by Optiven Foundation in an ongoing campaign dubbed #MobilityThatBringsAsmile
Our goal is to reach and impact more lives with hope and dignity. Welcome and Partner with us on this cause
Make your donation to Optiven Foundation via
Paybill: 898630
Account Name: Mobility
For More Info:
Call Us: +254 718 77 60 33
Email: [email protected]
#TransformingLives
#RestoringDignityof Senior citizens
#SharingHopewithOptiven
OPTIVEN FOUNDATION SHARES SMILES IN CHEMOLINGOT