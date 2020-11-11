OPTIVEN FOUNDATION SHARES SMILES IN CHEMOLINGOT

By Bonnie Tinda
0

East Pokot County beneficiaries can now afford a smile thanks to being empowered. This follows a donation of wheelchairs and assorted food stuffs by Optiven Foundation in an ongoing campaign dubbed #MobilityThatBringsAsmile

Our goal is to reach and impact more lives with hope and dignity. Welcome and Partner with us on this cause

Make your donation to Optiven Foundation via

Paybill: 898630
Account Name: Mobility

For More Info:
Call Us: +254 718 77 60 33
Email: [email protected]
#TransformingLives
#RestoringDignityof Senior citizens
#SharingHopewithOptiven

 

