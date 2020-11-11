Virtual prayers & funeral arrangements for Leah Gathogo of Framingham MA

OBITUARIESNEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

Virtual prayers & funeral arrangements for Leah Gathogo of Framingham MA

Virtual prayers & funeral arrangements for Leah Gathogo of Framingham MAIt’s with great sadness we inform you of the death of Leah Gathogo of Framingham, MA on 11/9/2020

She was the wife of Bart Henya and mother to 9 year old Brina Henya.

- Advertisement -

Please join us daily in the evening for virtual prayers & funeral arrangements from 8:00pm-9:00pm. Wednesday November 11 2020 at 8PM

https://bostonu.zoom.us/j/94805280367?pwd=RVpObXg1enNmbWZTZExQU0w4dXVHZz09

We are kindly asking for your prayers & financial support: CashApp: 978-968-9604 $HenyaMburu For more info: please contact: Bart Henya: 978-968-9604. Jane Kimani: 508-736-5325 Sunday: 401-338-8719

More Related Stories
NEWS

Gone Too Soon: Promotion to Glory For Jonathan Gichure of…

NEWS

Death Announcement: Stephen Muriithi was tragically shot in…

NEWS

Death Announcement For Rose Kimani Of Austell, GA

OBITUARIES

Sudden death of Mary Stella Ngonyo of Lowell Massachusetts

You might also like More from author

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: