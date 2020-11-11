Virtual prayers & funeral arrangements for Leah Gathogo of Framingham MA

It’s with great sadness we inform you of the death of Leah Gathogo of Framingham, MA on 11/9/2020

She was the wife of Bart Henya and mother to 9 year old Brina Henya.

Please join us daily in the evening for virtual prayers & funeral arrangements from 8:00pm-9:00pm. Wednesday November 11 2020 at 8PM

https://bostonu.zoom.us/j/94805280367?pwd=RVpObXg1enNmbWZTZExQU0w4dXVHZz09

We are kindly asking for your prayers & financial support: CashApp: 978-968-9604 $HenyaMburu For more info: please contact: Bart Henya: 978-968-9604. Jane Kimani: 508-736-5325 Sunday: 401-338-8719