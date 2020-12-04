Death Announcement For Mzee Andrew Waruiru Of Coatesville PA

It’s with humble acceptance of God’s will we announce the promotion to glory of Andrew

Waruiru (of Mutunguru, Gatundu) on the evening of Dec 1, 2020 at Chester County Hospital

PA. Husband to Mary Wairimu Waruiru, brother to Sophia Gitau & Stephen Gitau of Coatesville

Pennsylvania. Grandpa to Ryan and Nimu Kimani of Raleigh NC.

Andrew lived with his son Sylvester Kimani (Sly) at Raleigh from 2016 before relocating to PA.

He has been in and out of the hospital until his demise.

- Advertisement -

Prayers will be held virtually through zoom on Fri, Sat & Sun (4th through 6th Dec) from 7pm

ET.

For financial assistance to help the family ship the body home for internment.

CashApp

$Sgitau 919 889 1823 or

$Anthonymwaura 919 817 9207

Zelle

919 624 4598 ( Sylvestas)

For more info contact

Sam Machura – 9196019881

Benard Wanjohi – 9194497888

Stephen Gitau -4843563025

To join, the link is

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6253753722?pwd=RXZYZ09NVSt1Nnl5TGpQa3lnbFM0QT09

Meeting ID : 625 375 3722

Passcode : 427767

Joining through dial up , use

301 715 8592

312 626 6799

646 558 8656

Death Announcement For Mzee Andrew Waruiru Of Coatesville PA