Death Announcement For Mzee Andrew Waruiru Of Coatesville PA
It’s with humble acceptance of God’s will we announce the promotion to glory of Andrew
Waruiru (of Mutunguru, Gatundu) on the evening of Dec 1, 2020 at Chester County Hospital
PA. Husband to Mary Wairimu Waruiru, brother to Sophia Gitau & Stephen Gitau of Coatesville
Pennsylvania. Grandpa to Ryan and Nimu Kimani of Raleigh NC.
Andrew lived with his son Sylvester Kimani (Sly) at Raleigh from 2016 before relocating to PA.
He has been in and out of the hospital until his demise.
Prayers will be held virtually through zoom on Fri, Sat & Sun (4th through 6th Dec) from 7pm
ET.
For financial assistance to help the family ship the body home for internment.
CashApp
$Sgitau 919 889 1823 or
$Anthonymwaura 919 817 9207
Zelle
919 624 4598 ( Sylvestas)
For more info contact
Sam Machura – 9196019881
Benard Wanjohi – 9194497888
Stephen Gitau -4843563025
To join, the link is
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6253753722?pwd=RXZYZ09NVSt1Nnl5TGpQa3lnbFM0QT09
Meeting ID : 625 375 3722
Passcode : 427767
Joining through dial up , use
301 715 8592
312 626 6799
646 558 8656
