Tough Year Ends with a Smile as Username Investments Gifts Needy Families with Christmas Goodies Username Investments has shared a ray of hope to needy families across the country by gifting them with Christmas shopping vouchers to celebrate this year’s festive season after a tough year. This was after Kenyans submitted compelling stories of needy families in our communities. The submissions elicited a lot of reactions from the public on the Company’s Digital Pages.

The leading real estate company in Kenya received hundreds of needy cases from Kenyans who nominated their friends, relatives and neighbours who have faced a rough year and deserve a great end of 2020, a challenging year as a result of Covid-19 pandemic among other challenges.

To determine deserving families in a fair and transparent manner, Username Investments called upon Kenyans to help in nominating families and later voting was done on the Company’s digital handles due to the overwhelming stories nominated. The voting period was between 15th – 19th December. 20 families were chosen and each will receive a Christmas shopping voucher worth Ksh 10,000 to cheer up their families.

- Advertisement -

Stories that were submitted ranged from families battling chronic ailments amidst lost and reduced incomes, disabilities as a result of tragic accidents and illnesses, job losses as a result of impacts of Covid-19 amongst other life challenges.

Speaking while awarding the families, Reuben Kimani, CEO, Username Investment Ltd., noted that, “2020 has been a difficult year to all us, we are thankful for the far we have come. The resilient nature of Kenyans amidst tough times has been evident. As Username family, we decided to gift needy families who have had a rough year and lost hope with a Christmas shopping voucher worth Ksh. 10,000 each to enjoy with their families despite the challenges they may be going through.”

“As the year comes to an end, I am glad that we have given families a reason to smile. We received hundreds of deserving stories and it was not easy to narrow down to 20 of them. To ensure fairness, we called upon Kenyans to help us in deciding the most needy cases. We hope that this gift gives these families hope and the energy to face the new year with optimism. We sincerely appreciate you for helping Username spread hope. I wish you all a merry Christmas and a Happy New Year”

Reuben concluded by acknowledging that the Company has been on the forefront in impacting Kenyan communities by not only making land ownership dream a reality but by also sharing hope and love amidst challenging times. Early this year, Username Investments gave Musa Yatich a free residential plot in Matuu after his touching life story won the hearts of Kenyans during this year’s Valentine’s Day. During International Women’s Day Username Investments ladies shared love by gifting a needy family in Embu with a medical walker and other goodies to commemorate the day.

https://usernameproperties.com/property/fountain-field-ngong-94

Tough Year Ends with a Smile as Username Investments Gifts Needy Families with Christmas Goodies