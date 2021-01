Death Announcement For Millicent Wanjiku Theuri White Of UK

We regret to announce the untimely death of MILLICENT WANJIKU THEURI WHITE which happened at The Royal Surrey County Hospital on 20/01/2021. More details to follow….

For more information in the UK please contact

(WHATSAPP CALLS/ TEXTS ONLY) +44 7413 797146

Messages circulating on social media yesterday indicated that there was no known next of Kin of Millicent Wanjiku in the UK .Anybody with information or knew Millicent Wanjiku should contact the number below. Here is the message posted by Alice Kalondu:

SEARCHING FOR MILLICENT’s NEXT OF KIN

NAME: MILLICENT WANJIKU THEURI WHITE

If you know this lady, please get in touch ASAP

MILLICENT WANJIKU THEURI WHITE had work and residence connections in Brighton and in Surrey.

At the moment there is no known next of Kin in the UK and following news from The Royal Surrey County Hospital, any information on her family members will be greatly appreciated.

Please inbox me with information (not questions please) or directly reach out via WhatsApp to:

Tony of Northampton +44 7413 797146

Please share widely as time is running out.

