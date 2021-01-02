Kenya Fully Automate Issuance of E-Visa from January 1st 2021

The Kenya Government has fully automated the issuance of Visa with effect from 1st January 2021.

In this regards, all passengers travelling from countries that require visa to enter Kenya will be required to apply and obtain an e-visa before boarding an aircraft as no visa will be issued on arrival.

- Advertisement -

You can apply for a Single entry visa, Transit visa or Courtesy visa to Kenya and pay securely using your VISA card or Mastercard.

Click here to obtain the e-visa-http://evisa.go.e/k