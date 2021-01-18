Success Story of Relentless pursuit of study Abroad in spite of Visa Denials

The genius inventor Thomas Edison said, “many of life’s failures are people who didn’t realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” Probably, nobody understands these words better than Enock Chemochek, the soft-spoken and simple boy from Uasin Gishu County attending his Masters of Science in Business Analytics degree at the University of South Florida.

When someone called compelling him to join the Kenya Airlift Program and actualize his dream of studying in the United States, Enock knew that his time was ripe to take another bold step. Initially, he had relentlessly tried going for studies abroad only to be met with frustrating visa denials. He never gave up.

Energized by an undying passion to make it through to the land of opportunities, Enock would sit for his Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) just three months after enrolling into the program. His score remains the best recorded in the program so far.

In my interview with him, he offers us a glance at what it entails getting into a good master’s program in the US. In the lens of his own personal experience, he takes us through a number of steps which define the whole process including:

Preparing and registering for the GMAT exam. Applying to US graduate schools. The student’s visa journey. Relocating to the US for studies. Personal opinion towards the program

