36 Years old – Late MP Oroo’s Wife Amuse Mourners On Age Difference

The 35-year-old widow of Bonchari MP, John Oroo left mourners in stitches while recalling how she met and fell in love with Oroo, who died on Monday, February 15 at the age of 71.

The two met in 2009 when Atieno Oroo was a 23-year-old student at St Angelic Teacher College Suneka.

“Age is just a number. I enjoyed my life with him. I had a perfect love and he adored our son. Only five per cent of the time was left for those who never wished us well,” said Oroo at her husband’s funeral in Suneka, Kisii County on Friday, February 26.

“He taught me my first Kisii word, nigwachete which means ‘I love you’,” Atieno said amid cheers from the audience.

The mother of one assured the audience and they will continue living in harmony with the first wife, Teresa Bitutu, and the rest of the relatives.

Bitutu, a mother of five, acknowledged her co-wife’s family and said that she loves the son as his own child.

“Mzee left us some property in Migori County and in our community that will be given to the sons. The young boy will take charge,” Bitutu said.

On February 16, she recalled the last moments with her husband disclosing that he succumbed to stroke after battling a long illness.

ODM leader, Raila Odinga, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati and his South Mugirango counterpart, Sylvanus Osoro attended Oroo’s burial. At the event, local politicians pushed Oroo, to succeed the husband.

They urged her to vie for the Bonchari seat under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

