Certified Homes Valentine Gift To A Kenyan Widow

Irene Karanja had given up hope in life after passing away of her husband who had battled illness for 10 years. As a result she got into bad debts. The auctioneers came after her tailoring business and took away everything from sewing machines to materials. She was left hopeless.

Irene was neither able to feed her two kids nor was she able to pay school fees for them.

When Peter Nyaga, The Managing Director of Certified Homes Ltd heard about Irene predicament from Dianah Kamande Hsc The Director CTWOO, he was eager to help Irene get back to her feet. Mr. Nyaga accompanied by Ms Dianah went to Ruai to visit and bless Irene Karanja who has a child who is abled differently.

The visit was not just to go and see the family but it was unique because it was life changing visit too. The leading company that is building affordable homes (Certified Homes) had decided to teach this widow how to fish. It is important to show people where to go and earn a living, than make them slaves for handouts.

The Managing Director Certified Homes believes in taking people in the lake to go fish for themselves, this is because it is the only sustainable way and very great Economic Empowerment opportunity that one can get in life.

Certified Homes MD Peter Nyaga bought sewing machine, materials for curtains, mosquito nets and loose covers so that Irene can start her business over again.

The MD also promised to support Anthony (Irene’s son) by making his dream of becoming a DJ come true.

DJ Jeff Kush was present and paid half school fees for Anthony and Mr Karangu Muraya used his online platform to raise money to buy Irene a smart phone which she will use to open a page on Facebook in order to market her products.

