Death Announcement for Naom Wambui Mwangi of Hershey Pennsylvania

We are saddened to announce the passing of Naom Wambui Mwangi at Hershey Medical Center, PA on Feb 7, 2021 after a short illness bravely borne. Naom was a prayer intercessor who loved to worship the Lord.

She was the mother to Esther Mwangi (who recently moved to Palmyra PA) and George Mwangi (Worcester, MA). Naom was also a dear mom in law to Ann Gakenia of Worcester, MA and William Ingwerson from PA.

Naom was taken ill right after traveling to Kenya with her family for the funeral of her daughter Monica, about a month ago. She was then rushed back to the USA for treatment when the good Lord called her home.

Plans are underway to repatriate her body for burial in Thika, Kenya and have a budget of $20,000.

Kindly continue to uphold the family in your prayers during this difficult time.

Contact and financial support can be sent to:

Esther Mwangi cashapp or zelle: 8457054925 $njambimwangi

Jane Kimani cashapp: 5087365325 $Amani06

Esther Maina cashapp: 7176019030 $estherwangui

Judy Kimemia cashapp: 9089063000 $judychiru

A zoom memorial service prayer meeting will be held on Sunday 2/14/21, from 2pm to 3pm.

God bless you as you stand with this family during their time of need.

