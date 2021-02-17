Death Announcement For Nicholas Gutu Gachoki Of Oklahoma

Death Announcement For Nicholas Gutu Gachoki Of Oklahoma



Please keep the entire family in USA,

Rest in peace our great friend Gachoki. You’ll be sorely missed!

Please join this group to support the family and get updates on the funeral plans. To help financially, please send to $NamnyakMollel or Zelle 4052153291 or https://gofund.me/d08da334 It is with heavy hearts we announce the death of Nicholas Gutu Gachoki which happened on Monday Feb 15th, 2021 while undergoing treatment at Mercy Hospital-OKC.Please keep the entire family in USA, Kenya and Tanzania in your prayers. Moreso his dear wife Angeline, their kids, his mom and siblings.Rest in peace our great friend Gachoki. You’ll be sorely missed!Please join this group to support the family and get updates on the funeral plans. To help financially, please send to $NamnyakMollel or Zelle 4052153291

- Advertisement -

For more info please call

Rehema Nambay 301-377-8303

Moses Njengah 405-641-1837

Patrick Nganga 405-361-5391

Please join this group to support the family and get updates on the funeral plans.

https://chat.whatsapp.com/ G80akciD0hSKYMk5WMDVwM

Death Announcement For Nicholas Gutu Gachoki Of Oklahoma