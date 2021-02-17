Death Announcement For Nicholas Gutu Gachoki Of Oklahoma
Please keep the entire family in USA, Kenya and Tanzania in your prayers. Moreso his dear wife Angeline, their kids, his mom and siblings.
Rest in peace our great friend Gachoki. You’ll be sorely missed!
Please join this group to support the family and get updates on the funeral plans. To help financially, please send to $NamnyakMollel or Zelle 4052153291 or https://gofund.me/d08da334
