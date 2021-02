Gone so soon: Death announcement for Alice Mumbi Wambaa of California

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of *Alice Mumbi Wambaa* (43) of Los Angeles, California. She was called home on *February 2nd, 2021* at It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the death of *Alice Mumbi Wambaa* (43) of Los Angeles, California. She was called home on *February 2nd, 2021* at Encino Medical Center

She was the daughter of Mr. Henry Hinga Wambaa and Mrs. Mary Wanjiku Wambaa. Sister to Nicholas Wambaa and Jessica Wambaa, Edgar and Beryl Kanyora, Mugwe Kariuki and Jennifer Mugwe.

She was niece to Cyrus and Elizabeth Wambaa, Lucy Githae, Nancy Wambaa and many others.

We seek your prayers and financial support to send her back home to Nairobi Kenya , where she will be laid to rest.

All support accorded to us is highly appreciated. Please Send your contributions to:

*Nicholas Wambaa*

Cashapp: $NickoWambaa

Phone # 310-795-5137 (same for zelle)

*Nancy Wambaa*

CashAapp

310-936-7278

$Nancy Wambaa

(Same for Zelle)

*MPESA* # 0720595554

*MPESA PAYBILL# 515559*

For any information you can reach Nicholas at: 310-795-5137

Additional contacts:

Peter Wambaa: 310-403-0453

Nancy Wambaa: 310-936-7278

Farida Lugembe: 310-866-2546

Jessica Alfaro: 323-422-7033

Frank Wambaa: 469-487-4109

Memorial, and Funeral Details To Be Announced.

“And God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” Revelation 21:4. Join WhatsApp group below:

