High End Nairobi Apartments To Cost Up To Ksh480,000 A Month

High above Upper Hill and the City Center lies 88 Nairobi Condominium. A 44-floor tower currently under development where apartments cost up to Ksh480,000 a month.

The high-rise building is located at the intersection of Bishop’s Road and 4th Ngong Avenue in Nairobi’s Upper Hill district on a two-acre plot.

The building has 12,000sq feet of rental space and an additional 16,000sq feet of garden space.

It features a branded restaurant, a convenience store, 24-hour concierge services, and gym and spa facilities.

Additionally, it has a heated indoor swimming pool on each of its floors, smart-house technology, and a 435-size parking space.

The building will also feature 7 high-speed lifts including a dedicated service/fireman’s lift.

In early 2020, its developer, Czech-based Kenyan billionaire Jonathan Jackson, finally received City Hall’s clearance for the Ksh5.2 billion tower, after a lengthy delay stalled the project since 2018.

“Kenya is becoming the hub of investment in sub-Saharan Africa. Lordship Africa is responding to this trend and the resultant demand for quality residential units,” he said.

Set to be completed in 36 months, 88 Nairobi Condominium will add some 12,000sq feet of rental space and an additional 16,000sq feet of garden space in Kenya’s capital.

According to advertisements on property sale websites, buyers will fork out between Ksh 11.5 million and Ksh 35 million to acquire one-bedroom and two-bedroom units respectively.

Some of the extra services for buyers will include: Household cleaning service, the arrangement of domestic staff: housekeeper, chef, personal butler, in-room child care and babysitting, house sitting, pet sitting and dog walking, waiting service: waiting at a home for service personnel, say TV, phone or repairs and plant maintenance and air-freshening whilst you’re away and much more.

Condominiums are popular in global cities such as New York, Chicago, and Singapore. The 88 Nairobi Condominium will be the first in Kenya, alongside the upcoming Hilton Tower.

The multi-billion development comes at a time when estates located in Nairobi’s leafy suburbs have been registering major drops in rental prices in 2020. According to the Hassconsult Property Index Report 2020, published on January 3, 2021, 12 of the 15 listed neighborhoods recorded a negative annual change in rent. Kitisuru led the way in terms of high-end estates where rental prices dropped, with an overall annual change of -6.5%. However, some developers have still managed to register profits amid the pandemic, with some residential areas in Nairobi recording a surge in property demand. By EDDY MWANZA Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

