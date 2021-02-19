Kenyan Internet Comedienne Elsa Majimbo Featured In US Magazine

Internet teen sensation Elsa Majimbo has made it to the cover of the latest issue of the Teen Vogue magazine of Young Hollywood Class of 2021.

“My first magazine cover is with Teen Vogue !!! My first magazine cover is with Teen Vogue !!!! bury me now !!!,” she wrote.

The 19-year-old is featured alongside the likes of American actress Charli D’Amelio, fellow comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, American dancer Michael Le and US-based rapper Lil Yatchy.

Explaining the issue Teen Vogue wrote, “This year’s Young Hollywood issue is focused on the creators who kept us entertained. People at the front of the culture, pushing us to think, laugh, dance, and cry. The #TVYoungHollywood Class of 2021 has arrived.”

Since her breakout with her quirky monologues at a time when the world was locked down in houses by the Covid-19 pandemic, the former chess champion has become a Fenty beauty ambassador, partnered with MAC, appeared on Comedy Central, made Anderson Cooper giggle on CNN, hobnobbed with celebrities, has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award and won E! People’s Choice Awards in the African Social Star category.

Majimbo was recently featured on the Netflix show, Strong Black Lead where she talked about her struggles of not getting worthy opportunities because of her dark skin.

She said she is also inspired by her position on racism and her efforts to make everyone feel comfortable in their own skin. Hinting at this, she pointed out that most of her videos refer to dark-colored women.

“I feel like it’s so important for me to show, especially to women, that it’s dark-skinned, that there’s nothing wrong with having dark skin. Just because people want to make you feel a difference doesn’t mean that there is. And you are as deserving as everyone else. And you have to do everything, like everyone else,” said Majimbo.

Teen Vogue is an American online publication, formerly in print, launched in 2003, as a sister publication to Vogue, targeted at preteen girls. Like Vogue, it included stories about fashion and celebrities.

Source-https://nairobinews.nation.co.ke/

