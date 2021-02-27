VIDEO: Celebration of Life For Xavien Kimani Perez of Raleigh, NC

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Xavien Kimani Perez of Raleigh, North Carolina, who passed away on February 15, 2021, at the age of 11.

Xavien Kimani Perez aka: Zay Zay was born in Raleigh, NC on November 27th, 2009. He attended school at Combs Elementary School where he was greatly loved by his teachers and peers. On February 15th, Xavien gained his angelic wings after receiving treatment at Wakemed Hospital due to a bike accident at the lake. Two days later, he became the hero he always wanted to be by saving the lives of 7 other children.

Xavien will be dearly missed by so many for innumerable reasons, but he was especially loved by all of his family. He was a beloved son not only to his mom, Jessica, but also to his close knit community of adopted and God parents that all helped to support and raise him. He was a cherished brother to Mikey, Brooklyn, Conrad, Franklin, and Mara.

He will be greatly missed because of his kindness to others, ever-present curiosity, sense of adventure, enthusiasm, and wonderful sense of humor. Our little hero will live on and be remembered by his mom, dads, brothers, sisters, friends, and everyone else that was lucky enough to be touched by his story. Xavien “Kimani” always has been and now truly is his Mommy’s little angel.

A memorial service was held on Thursday, February 25th 2021 at 4:30 PM at the Brooks Avenue Church of Christ (700 Brooks Ave, Raleigh, NC 27610).

Video by Marked by Grace Productions

