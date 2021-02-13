VIDEO: Rowdy Youth Shouts DP Ruto Down In Isiolo County

Deputy President William Ruto’s speech cut short his speech on Saturday, February 13, after encountering an angry crowd in Isiolo County.

In a video seen by Kenyans.co.ke, the DP could be seen struggling to deliver his speech as youth chanted ‘BBI tosha’.

Despite his efforts to calm them down, the youth were adamant and continued booing him.

Ruto’s speech cut short by rowdy youth in Isiolo. pic.twitter.com/JvbrYcpH1Q — Kenyans.co.ke (@Kenyans) February 13, 2021

Still in Isiolo, the DP responded to President Uhuru Kenyatta who had asked him to resign from government if at all he was not satisfied.

“I have respected the president and have never gone against him even when some of the duties that are supposed to be performed by my office have been allocated to other individuals,” he stated.

He added that he observed a high level of respect because of his desire to ensure there was unity in the country.

The DP was speaking during a fundraiser in aid of several churches at Ngaremara.

“I will continue respecting the decisions of the President because he is the one in charge and who calls the shots. I will not undermine his decisions but continue discharging my roles.”

Meanwhile, former Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale has asked both the President and his Deputy to reconcile and put their political differences aside.

“I want to plead with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to sit down as gentlemen and sort out your differences once and for all for the sake of Kenya and the future of our great country. Above all, you are friends,” Duale stated.\

