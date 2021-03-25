Announcing The Sudden Demise Of Erick Mavura Of Richmond, Virginia

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden demise of Erick Mavura of Richmond, Virginia, USA. Erick died suddenly in his sleep on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Erick came to USA in 2002. He leaves behind a lovely daughter of eight years.

Erick was the son of the late Simon Mavura and Mrs. Beatrice Mavura of Nairobi, Kenya. Brother to Susan & Patrick Lusala and Florence Mavura of London, UK. and Cecilia, Mercy, Thomas and Phil all of Nairobi, Kenya.

The family asks for your prayers. Let us continue to uphold them in prayers for God to grant them comfort and grace.

Erick’s mother wishes to get her son’s body back home to Kenya for burial so that she can have closure. The family and friends have been working tirelessly with the Authorities in the USA to have this happen. Any help you can extend to the family to help towards this will be greatly appreciated.

The mortuary in Richmond has agreed to charge $10,000 to send the body home to Kenya. Any little help will go a long way.

For more information, call or text or WhattsApp the following contacts:

Mrs. Susan & Patrick Lusala, London, UK. tel. +44 7588 609414

Ms. Mercy Mavura, Nairobi, Kenya. tel. +254 724 630601

Dr. Morrison Muleri, Mitchellville, MD, USA. tel. +1 202 3525968

