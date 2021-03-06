Billionaires Resort: High-End Spot Loved By Kenyan Celebrities

Billionaires resort, just like the name suggests, is a high-end spot that is frequented by the super-rich, not only in the country but also in the world.

Situated in Malindi town, the resort, owned by former Formula One star Flavio Briatoire, prides itself as being one of the most exclusive resorts on the Kenyan coast offering a high-end luxurious experience.

“The cutting-edge design of the Resort focuses on a mission of high quality and high performance and it reflects the synthesis of tradition and innovation using local materials,” reads an excerpt from the statement in the resort’s website.

The resort offers its visitors a number of ways to relax including; the beach, restaurant, swimming pool, spa and the kalifa.

Of interest is the beach where a number of private gazebos are neatly organised facing the ocean. Here, an individual or a couple get to be served by a personal butler.

The visitors can also enjoy an array of other natural resources that are also emcompassed within the area such as; marine parks and national reserves.

Kenyans.co.ke learnt that the resort and apartments do not have public accommodation as it is a private, closed residential property so one needs to call in advance for access to be considered.

Right opposite the resort, however, is the Lion in the Sun resort which is also owned by Briatoire. A night in the villas goes for about €300 (about Sh36,336) depending on the season.

“Lion in the sun is available for exclusive renters and the prices depend on how many people are booked into the resort,” a source privy to the matter told Kenyans.co.ke.

The resorts have attracted a number of world-class individuals including Kenya’s Tourism ambassador Naomi Campbell, American private equity real estate investor Tom Barack, French motorsport executive Jean Todt, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, Italian billionaire and co-founder of the Benetton group Luciano Benetton.

Briatorire has on a number of occasions threatened to pull his investments from the town’s tourism industry, decrying bad infrastructure, heaping garbage and political squabbles.

