Death Announcement For Martha Ngonyo Karugu of Nashua NH

Death Announcement For Martha Ngonyo Karugu of Nashua NHThe family together with the organizing committee are saddened to inform you of the death of Martha Ngonyo Karugu (Cucu wa Njau) of Nashua NH and of St Stephen’s Church Lowell, Massachusetts

Wife to David Karugu ( Ithe was Njau)

Mother to
1) Virginia Wambui Kiohi St. Michael’s church Lowell
2) Elizabeth Wahome Neema PCEA
3) Esther Ndegwa Kenya
4) Lee Karugu Hudson NH
5)Dorcas Wanjiku Muiruri Neema PCEA Lowell
6) James Njau Kenya
7) mother in law to Pascalina Gathua, Zipporah Njau and Joseph Ndegwa
The family’s wish is to take the body to Kenya for burial

The organizing committee has set up a budget of $40,000 to cover funeral and related expenses.

The committee is meeting virtually daily at 7pm via zoom.

For further information please contact
Evans Thuo 978-394-6982
Virginia Chege 978-866-8974
Dorcas Muiru 603-943-1161
Rev Gatheca 978-761-5131

Rev Alice Muchai 978-340-1596

Kindly forward your financial support to Maryanne Wahome cashapp 9783197072 $gechi, DCU 5133968, Zelle Maryanne Wahome

Please use https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86584529027?pwd=VjNVL3BNYnExRS9rSGN2bEtLREZoZz09
Meeting ID : 86584529027
passcode 377665

Death Announcement For Martha Ngonyo Karugu of Nashua NH

