Foundation transforms with wheelchairs



The Optiven Foundation has been at the forefront in pushing for the inclusivity of people living with disability. Through it’s #MobilityThatBringsSmiles initiative launched in the year 2019, the foundation has been traversing the different counties in Kenya to provide new wheelchairs to needy cases.

The initiatives which has won an award for it’s transformation of the society continues to impact the communities of families living with members who are physically handicapped. And as the world celebrated the international wheelchair day on March 1st 2021, Chairman of the Optiven Foundation, Mr. George Wachiuri noted that the efforts to make a difference in the community will continue.

Speaking on the backdrop of the global observation, Wachiuri said, “we are all called to be a light to those in need and the people living with disability are capable of adding value to their lives, no wonder they are known as the abled differently. Through this the #MobilityThatBringsSmiles we intend to continue adding value to our sisters and brothers.”

His sentiments are an acknowledgement that there is need to react constructively to the fact there are many tens of millions of people in the Kenya who need a wheelchair, but are unable to acquire one. The campaign has seen various beneficiaries receive brand new wheelchairs across the country.

To date the Optiven Foundation has made the campaign a success in partnership with different stakeholders including the County Government of Kajiado, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce KNCCI, Destiny Life Church Syokimau, Emanuel Church Kericho, the Don Orione Community in Murang’a and a number of well wishers who have linked the foundation to the needy cases respectively.

As the world goes through the Covid 19 pandemic, the celebration of the International Wheelchair Day may not have received the attention it deserves. Ann Nyaga, the Cordinator for the Optiven Foundation says the needs are massive and dire thus the call for more partnership. She notes that the initiative stems from the foundation pillar of improving health and poverty alleviation. True to the intent of the wheelchair as users worldwide celebrated the positive impact a wheelchair has made on their lives.

The aim of International Wheelchair Day include enabling wheelchair users to celebrate the positive impact a wheelchair has in their lives. It also celebrates the great work of the many millions of people who provide wheelchairs such as the Optiven Foundation. Through initiatives like the #MobilityThatBringsSmiles, beneficiaries are provided support and care – the end result being a better world and more accessible places for people with mobility issues.

To join this noble cause

Email: [email protected]

Call us: +254 718 776 033

