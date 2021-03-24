Gone Too Soon: Jane Wangari Mbugua Passes Away In Clarksville TN

Gone Too Soon: Jane Wangari Mbugua Passes Away In Clarksville TN

It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance that we announce the passing away of Jane Wangari Mbugua. She was the wife of Steve Mbugua, daughter in law of Shadrack and Elizabeth Karanja, sister in law to Eunice Wanyoike and Betty Karanja of It is with deep sorrow and humble acceptance that we announce the passing away of Jane Wangari Mbugua. She was the wife of Steve Mbugua, daughter in law of Shadrack and Elizabeth Karanja, sister in law to Eunice Wanyoike and Betty Karanja of Dallas , Texas among others. Wangari has fought a good fight after battling for her life against Leukemia. She has left behind a 3 year old son.

The family is seeking your prayers and financial support as they plan to send Wangari final journey back home.

More details about the zoom meetings, budget and other updates will be sent as it becomes available.

In the meantime please remember the family and keep them in your prayers.

Financial support can be sent to:

*CashApp*

Eunice Wanyoike $euniskims

*Zelle* – 8176090758

*Cashapp*

Betty Karanja $Yoshikaranja

8179034205

*For more information and Contact*

Shadrack Karanja – 8178911370

Eunice Wanyoike – 8176090758

Betty Karanja – 8179034205

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” Revelation 21:4.

