Kenyan Diaspora Bishop Celebrates 40 years Wedding Anniversary in Kentucky

A Kenyan Diaspora Bishop, Dr. Armstrong Cheggeh and his wife Rhoda Cheggeh, will be Celebrating their 40 years Wedding Anniversary on 10th April 2021 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Dr. Armstrong Cheggeh has pastored and ministered for over 45 years. He began preaching at the young age of 16, two years after he accepted Christ into his life in 1970. Dr. Cheggeh’s passion is to reach out to the nations by ministering, and he is the presiding Bishop of over 400 Fountain of Life Churches, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, Congo and India.

Bishop Armstrong Cheggeh studied at Scott Christian University, and later graduated from Rosedale Bible College in Irwin, Ohio, with a diploma in Christian education and pastoral ministries. Dr. Cheggeh continued his education at various educational institutions, including Central Bible College (now Evangel university), Vanguard University of Southern California where he received an MA in religion, Nairobi International School of Theology (Now International Leadership University) where he received his second Masters degree and Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky, where he received a Doctor of Ministry (D.Min) in leadership and preaching.

He has served in various ministries such as conference speaker, church planter, Bible teacher, marriage enrichment coordinator, and missionary statesmen. He is also a founding member of Marriage Dynamics National Forum and Chairman of Kenya International Day of Prayer Network.

Dr. Cheggeh and his wife of 40 years have five children and five grandchildren. His wife Rhoda is a Chaplain and got her Masters degree in Pastoral Counseling from Asbury Theological Seminary.

