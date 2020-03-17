President Uhuru declares Saturday a National Day of Prayer

Yesterday,the Kenya Diaspora group headed by Bishop Armstrong Chege “The Kenya International Day of Prayer team” invited all Kenyans for a national tele-conference prayers to pray against coronavirus. To show the importance of prayer at this time,President Uhuru Kenyatta has today declared the same day Saturday March 21st as a national day of prayers (See message down below). Kindly plan to join the Diaspora community for this very important prayer day. Here are the details:

Attention: All Kenyans in the Diaspora!

We’re inviting you to the KENYA INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER.

PURPOSE: The on-going pandemic of the CORONA VIRUS (COVID-19) and the National elections coming to both Kenya and the USA.

Date of Prayer: Saturday, MARCH 21, 2020.

Number to call: 1-857-232-0155 (Code: 672-782#)

TIME:

8:30 PM – Eastern time zone.

7:30 PM – Central time zone.

6:30 PM – Mountain time zone.

5:30 PM – Pacific time zone.

Sent by the Kenya International Day of Pray Team.

Please be sure to join us on Saturday evening and share in all your network/groups.

Uhuru calls for National Day of Prayer amid virus outbreak

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared Saturday a National Day of Prayer amid the worldwide outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Mr Kenyatta made the declaration Tuesday, the same day the minister for Health announced that Kenya now has four cases of Covid-19, which has killed thousands of people across the globe.

On Saturday, the President Kenyans will pray to God in their homes, with a small group of religious leaders congregating at the State House in Nairobi.

“We cannot ignore the need to turn to God. In these circumstances as we have done in the past as a nation, we have always turned to God first to give thanks for the many blessings that He has bestowed on our nation.

“But we also turn to God to share our fears, our apprehensions, but also to seek his guidance and ever-present protection,” the President said.

He said that in God, Kenyans had a place to turn to amid Covid-19 virus, which has been declared a global pandemic.

“On Saturday, through our religious leaders, we will be asking God for His forgiveness for anything that we may have done wrong or wronged Him.

“On that day, we shall together ask for His protection and blessing for our nation, for our people, for the world and all global citizens. We shall ask God to abide with us, and to guide us, both in this period, and in times to come,” President Kenyatta said.

He said Kenyans should offer the prayers in their homes, work places, or wherever they will be on that day.

The Head of State told Kenyans that while the government was doing everything it can to fight the virus, the efforts were just not enough, and required God’s intervention.

“Let us join hands together on Saturday. Let us pray for our country. Let us pray for our unity. Let us pray to see this pandemic resolved and let us pledge to love one another, to live in peace and harmony with each other and let us pray that the world will once again refocus itself on those things that are good, on those things that are virtuous, on those things that are peaceful,” he said.

In his proclamation, the President said he was guided by Philippians 4: 6 to 9, in which the Apostle Paul asks Philippians to “not worry about anything instead, pray about everything.”

Globally, the virus has infected more than 185,65 and claimed 7,330 lives worldwide. A total of 80,873 people have recovered.

Last week, US President Donald Trump declared Sunday March 15 a National Day of Prayer as the country fights to stop the spread of the virus.

By PATRICK LANG’AT

Source–nation.co.ke