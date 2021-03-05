Ruto’s UDA Candidate Beats Jubilee in London Ward Mini Poll

Deputy President William Ruto’s man has won the London Ward seat in the hotly contested by-election held on Thursday.

According to the mini poll results released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mr Anthony Nzuki garnered 1,707 votes to beat Jubilee Party’s Francis Njoroge who garnered 1385 votes.

Mr Nzuki was declared winner by the IEBC Returning Officer Gilbert Serem. Mr Bernard Kariuki of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP), which is linked to Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria, came third with 891 votes.

The London mini-poll had more than 15 candidates eyeing the seat. Other candidates included; Rebecca Moraa Jillo (Third Way Alliance), Joseph Kariuki (The Service Party), Sammy Mugo aka Sonko (Democratic Party of Kenya), Assumpta Wangui, Joseph Kamanyi, Alex Maina, Peter Ngugi, Wesley Kariuki and Erick Njuguna all who vied on independent tickets.

The London seat fell vacant following the death of Samuel Mbugua in November, last year. The London Ward by-election turned into a contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

In Hellsgate Ward in Nakuru County, Jubilee retained the seat after Ms Virginia Wamaitha Gichanga garnered 3,955 votes, beating her closest challenger UDA’s Jonathan Warothe who got 2,742 votes. Mr Othman Kiguru, who contested on Peoples Empowerment Party (PEP), emerged third after getting 445 votes.