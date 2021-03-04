VIDEO: Kipchumba Murkomen Runs for Dear Life After Mob Assault

15:42: Senator Cleophas Malala wants a re-run of Matungu by-election claiming election fraud and police brutality.

“A DCI officer robbed me of my Ksh2.5 million and I, later on, found him in his car repacking the money into his bags. He strangled me when I confronted him. This is robbery with violence,” Malala lamented.

15:05: Matungu by-election: An agent is stripped naked by irate residents as Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and the police watch. The man was accused of bribing voters.

14:58: Protests erupt at Mwira, Kakamega with residents claiming that area Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and businessman Cleophas Shimanyula (Toto) are bribing voters.

A landrover was also vandalised in the melee.

13:39: Reports allege that police officers are surrounding Rashid Echesa’s Home in Mumias. A manhunt was also launched for the former CS who vanished after assaulting an IEBC official.

13:27: IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati calls for the immediate arrest of ex-CS Rashid Echesa who was caught on video assaulting an election official in Matungu.

13:22: Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were arrested in Matungu for allegedly bribing voters.

13:19: Low voter turnout witnessed in Huruma Ward (Eldoret) by-election. This was attributed to most voters being at work as it is a weekday.

13:00: Police deny arresting UDA candidate Moses Nyakeremba in Kiamokama ward, Kisii County. A statement by the National Police Service clarified that individuals who were arrested were those accused of voter bribery.

12:14: Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Langata MP Nixon Korir assaulted in Nakuru as police officers watch.

10:47: MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Nelson Koech (Belgut) and Senator Samson Cherargei (Nandi) arrested by police in Kabuchai amid claims of voter bribery.

10:33: UDA candidate in Kabuchai by-election Evans Kaikai’s vehicle is pelted with stones amid allegations of voter bribery.

10:26: Police lob teargas at Langata MP Nixon Korir. A few minutes later, Nakuru residents attack him over alleged voter bribery.

10:01: Kabuchai By-election: Residents reportedly chase away a section of UDA affiliated leaders, Millicent Omanga and John Waluke, at Busakala polling station in Chwele.

09:55: Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala reportedly roughs up Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga in Matungu by-election.

Malala claimed that they allegedly found Wanga bribing voters.

9:40: London ward by-election: Voting interrupted at Milimani Primary School after an altercation between UDA agents and police officers.

9:37: Police lob teargas at UDA supporters. Langata MP Nixon Korir’s vehicle reportedly vandalised.

9:35: Three journalists covering London Ward by-elections in Nakuru allegedly attacked by UDA supporters.

By JOHN MBATI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/