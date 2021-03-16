VIDEO: Bungoma Boda Boda Operator Married To American Girl

My Bukusu darling: Six years after the romantic fairy tale of a girl from a wealthy Indian family who got hitched by a simple Bukusu man caused a national storm; another romantic story has been developing, still in the county of Bungoma. Boda Boda operator Albert Wanyonyi has shocked many after marrying an American girl Carey Wanyonyi, who had jetted into the country as a missionary three years ago. The couple has been blessed with two beautiful children and they say nothing will separate them.

Source-KTN News Kenya

