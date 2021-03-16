VIDEO: Bungoma Boda Boda Operator Married To American Girl

VIDEO: Bungoma Boda Boda Operator Married To American GirlMy Bukusu darling: Six years after the romantic fairy tale of a girl from a wealthy Indian family who got hitched by a simple Bukusu man caused a national storm; another romantic story has been developing, still in the county of Bungoma. Boda Boda operator Albert Wanyonyi has shocked many after marrying an American girl Carey Wanyonyi, who had jetted into the country as a missionary three years ago. The couple has been blessed with two beautiful children and they say nothing will separate them.

Source-KTN News Kenya

Sarika Left ‘Love Towel’ For ‘Bukusu Darling’

Timothy Khamala, who hit the headlines after cohabiting with Sarika Patel, an Asian girl, who was taken away by her parents, now says she left a ‘love’ souvenir indicative she still had hots for him.

Sarika left ‘love towel’ for ‘Bukusu Darling’

