Building Capacity During Covid-19 Pandemic

What is the role of capacity in organizations within the Covid pandemic? Closer home, capacity are considered the batteries under which everything happens – so it is no wonder that appliances may not work well where the batteries are low thus low capacity. Individuals have different capacities.

Capacity is defined as the process by which individuals or organizations obtain improved and retain skills and knowledge in order to do a good job. It is also defined as strengthening skills and abilities to thrive and cope with a fast changing world. Self awareness then is a great step to identify our capacity by doing a SWOT analysis of your capacity. Develop abilities to make the right choices. This will bring to light the fact that you are a product of your choices.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE ABILITIES TO BOOST CAPACITY?

Energy – It enables you to push things physically by being involved.

People – Through building relationships with others you are able to achieve more.

Leadership – Lift others and lead them

Creativity – See options and find answers amidst the challenges.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE CHOICES YOU MUST MAKE?

Responsibility – This is a choice to take charge of your life.

Character – This is a choice to decide to have a life guided by good values.

Abundance – Believe that there is enough for every one.

Growth – Focus on how far you can go and measure results

Partnerships – Collaborate with others to achieve more.

HOW TO MAKE YOUR CAPACITY VISIBLE

Reports – Prompt reports with details are important. Send this to your Supervisor

Suggestions – Share suggestions and ideas out there.

Participate – Don’t be a spectator.

Results – Communicate what you have been able to achieve in the end

The author, is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

