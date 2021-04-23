Vibrant city Awaits: 200 Registered Nurses Required In ️Dubai Hospitals

Are you a Registered nurse looking for a change in your career and amazing development opportunities?

Then Dubai is the place for you ! Do not miss your opportunity to join an amazing team of professionals.

Start the process today!

Salary scale is 6000dirhams = Kes180,000 tax free with house allowances, transport allowance and medical. Unlock your financial potential

*Requirements*‼️

Must be registered with nursing council of Kenya ✅

Education background -minimum of diploma ✅

Well updated cv✅

Must have working experience in the same field …… ✅

Current certificate of good conduct✅

Valid kenya travelling passport✅

Must be medically fit ✅

*Processing fee of ksh 150,000 which includes medical, attestation, visa, air ticket and covid-19 tests. Simply forward your credentials to [email protected] or contact *+254789350860 with few details about yourself, your qualifications, CV with a full official photo attached and we will be in touch to let you know about the process involved and answer any questions you may have !

**We are regulated by ministry of Labor National Employment Authority NEA and National Industrial Training Authority NITA**

Labour Market Services

Foreign Contracts Of Service

Foreign contract attestation is a service provided by the Department of Labour . It refers to the authentication of a Foreign Job Contract by a Labour Officer before travel to the country of employment.

Kenyans seeking for employment in foreign countries are required to have their employment contracts authenticated (attestation) by a Labour officer before travel to take up the appointment.

The Labour officer will ensure:

that the consent of the employee to the contract has been obtained

that there is no fraud, coercion or undue influence, and any mistake of fact, or misrepresentation which might have induced the employee to enter into the contract

that the contract is in the prescribed form

that the terms and conditions of employment contained in the contract comply with the provisions of the employment Act and have been understood by the employee

that the employee is medically fit for the performance of his duties under the contract

that the employee is not bound to serve under any other contract of service during the period provided in the foreign contract.

Other services provided on foreign employment include the following:

Pre-departure training

Rehabilitation of returnees

Foreign attestation

