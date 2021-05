Death Announcement for Paul Boro Karinge, father to Sam Karinge of GA

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we would like to announce the promotion to glory of *Mr. Paul Boro Karinge* yesterday 10th May 2021 at Mater Hospital Nairobi after a long illness bravely borne. He is the beloved father to *Sam Karinge of It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we would like to announce the promotion to glory of *Mr. Paul Boro Karinge* yesterday 10th May 2021 at Mater Hospital Nairobi after a long illness bravely borne. He is the beloved father to *Sam Karinge of Atlanta * and *Brian Boro of Texas* among other siblings in Nairobi. Father in love to *Lucy Gatua of Atlanta.*

Kindly let us stand with this family in prayer, encouragement and financially at this trying moment as we await for burial updates from Kenya, keeping in mind that there is an outstanding hospital bill of Ksh.5 million

Kindly send your support to

*CashApp: $lucygatua

678 478 7804

$samkari

404 851 4894

Zelle: 404 851 4894

For more information please contact

1. Mary Kangethe 770-873-1184

2. Stephen Gitahi 404-542-9274

3. Tina Kanyi 678-557-9502

Follow this link to join my WhatsApp group: https://chat.whatsapp.com/ LeTlYvFTCnAE2C8pVdvJIa

