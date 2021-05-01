Optiven Rebrand And Entry Into NSE’s Ibuka Incubation Programme



Pomp and color, celebrations galore, and a sheer time of joy is what ushered in the celebrations that marked 20 years of Optiven’s existence. The date for the event was the 29th of April 2021 with the venue being the Nairobi Serena at a spectacular event that trended throughout the country under the #OptivenjoinsIbuka.

The event which was attended by thousands of supporters online was also graced by different executives on invitation of the Optiven Group CEO, Mr. George Wachiuri. Speaking when he launched the new identity of the Optiven Group, Wachiuri noted that the journey to what Optiven had become was a true reflection of a spirit of resilience and focus.

He took the opportunity to appreciate the staff, many of whom had been running with the process of the rebranding and launch into IBUKA since November 2020. Wachiuri said, “20 years has been for us as the Optiven family a learning curve to become who we are today. We have learnt the ropes through challenges but have managed to work above and around obstacles to deliver our promises first to our staff and next to our customers.” He added that the journey had birthed a unique culture of focus, diligence, honesty and integrity, all of which define the brand and all it stands for.

