PLO Lumumba US Tour: Africa Diaspora-Harnessing Hope Beyond Limitations

Prof. PLO Lumumba is set to make a one month tour to the United States and the Pacific

Islands, during which he will meet the Kenyan Diaspora and give lectures and talks on how

the Diaspora and the Motherland could tap from each other. Under the theme of Harnessing

Hope Beyond Limitations, the tour is planned to coincide with the American summer and will

begin on the 8th to 26th July 2021. The trip has been organized by the One Voice

Consortium (GDDF) in partnership with the African Diaspora Development Institute

(ADDI) and the PLO Foundation (PLO-F).

The lectures and talks will focus on three broad themes of socio-economic, cultural and

political regeneration of Africa. Five States that will be covered during the tour are

Washington DC, North Carolina, Florida, Ohio and New York.

During this tour, Prof. Lumumba will foreground global issues that affect the Diaspora,

including:

1. Governance and Social Justice

2. Diversity & Inclusion

3. Economic Leverages

4. Youth Empowerment

5. Women In Leadership

The events will be hybrid to enable participants to attend the sessions across the five (5)

States and globally.

The main objective of The Tour is to appraise progress made challenges encountered by

Africans in the Diaspora.

Prof. Lumumba’s purposes are to contribute to strengthening collaboration between the

Diaspora and Africa as the Motherland at large, by generating consciousness on

implementation mechanisms through enhanced action by stakeholders for the betterment of

the African Continent and the Diaspora. There is also the agenda of uniting African

individuals and groups in the Diaspora by setting up a platform for future global dialogue and

cooperation and strengthening social and economic linkages, while also expanding

opportunities for youth development and enterprises, humanitarian issues, social justice,

women in leadership and matters arising around diversity and inclusion.

“If Africa is to realise her potential for the benefit of her sons and daughters, she must

arise and be active in all sectors in the global arena”~Prof. PLO Lumumba

The Prof. PLO Lumumba US Tour will be aired live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

About the Partner Organisations:

The PLO Lumumba Foundation (PLO-F)

PLO-F is a charitable organisation established in 1990 with the objective of nurturing

transformational leadership across the African Continent through mentorship programs. The PLO-F mentorship programs are geared towards uplifting the underprivileged in African

communities while promoting the pride of African Culture, Identity and Diversity through our

collective activities. The PLO Lumumba Foundation has representation in Thirty-Eight (38) African Countries and Ten (10) Diaspora Countries.https://plofoundation.org/.

The Business Advisory Division (BAS) housed within Lumumba & Lumumba Advocates, is a key pillar that connects investors and partners looking into opportunities to implement projects across the African Continent. These include investments into public and private sector, linkages with key stakeholders across the continent and consultancy services on various African driven initiatives. The division plays a key role in representing foreign companies that need representation in Africa for business related ventures.

GDDF One Voice Consortium

Global Diaspora Development Foundation (GDDF) One Voice Consortium, is an umbrella

organization that brings together over 60 organizations of the immigrant community from Africa living in the diaspora. It is a global organization whose membership is growing strong. GDDF One Voice Consortium is formed with the aim of bringing together Diaspora individuals and their member organizations in an effort to leverage interactions with governments and international agencies. The vision of GDDF One Voice Consortium is to enhance the lifestyle and livelihoods of the African diaspora community and back in the continent.

GDDF One Voice Consortium is established as a broader umbrella coalition of organizations, councils and similar entities which bear the qualities and share the objectives and values of the African Diaspora community at large and members of other ethnic communities around the world. It represents member organizations from all the continents worldwide. GDDF is a registered non profit foundation and its fiscal agent is PENDO Global an IRS 501 c (3) tax exempt charitable organization based in Columbus Ohio, USA.

GDDF One Voice Consortium has an executive leadership, advisory board and focused-sectors led by convenors including youth empowerment, education, socio-economic (trade, investment, banking, agriculture), technology, gender affairs, and international affairs. Through our collaboration with ADDI we are in the process of establishing Wakanda 2 City of Return near Malindi Kenya. The full details will be soon in our various communication channels including <www.globalddfoundation.com>

African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI)

The African Diaspora Development Institute was born out of the desire to bring Africa to the World and the World to Africa. ADDI aims to be the resource to easily access information about Africa. The African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI)’s mandate is to mobilize African Diaspora around the world to participate in the development of Africa. This is achieved by creating a conducive environment for the African Diaspora and friends of Africa to participate in the development of Africa. ADDI will identify potential projects and avail this information to the African Diaspora who otherwise would not have any means of accessing such information. Emphasis will be placed on projects that support the African Union Agenda 2063 and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation.

Reconnecting all people of African Descent with their roots in Africa, the Motherland. Through

their extensive database is also a major objective of ADDI.https://ouraddi.org/

PLO Lumumba Summer 2021 USA Tour Sponsorship

2021 SPONSORSHIP LEVELS

Elite Sponsors: $10,000.00 Plus

This sponsorship level includes:

● Platinum Package

● Opportunity to speak for 5 minutes at the events

● All other Global One Voice PLO Summer 2021 tour events publications.

Level 1: Platinum Sponsor $7,500.00-$10,000.00

This sponsorship level includes:

● Company name & logo included in more than 1000 copies of the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet that will

be produced and distributed at the 8 in person events in 5 different states (DC, MD, FL,OH, NY)

● A full page Ad for the sponsoring company on every PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet;

● Inclusion of sponsoring company’s logo and company name on the Global One Voice website

(https://globalddfoundation.com) hyperlinked to sponsoring company’s website through August 30, 2021;

● Business Card information display on PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour Youtube recording that will be available on One Voice

Contusium youtube channel

● Logo inclusion in a banner that will be displayed during our annual gala dinner where PLO will be the guest speaker and

200 guests are expected.

● Logo inclusion in One Voice Facebook page cover photo through September 30th 2021

● Sponsor submitted a 90 second video to be shared during online streaming of PLO speeches in 3 states.

● One vendor table at the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the location of your choice

● Two complimentary tickets to the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the state of their choice.

● Acknowledgement as sponsor by the Chairperson during the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour gala Dinner.

Level 2: Gold Sponsor $5,000.00-$7,500.00

This sponsorship level includes:

● Company name & logo included in more than 1000 copies of the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet that will

be produced and distributed at the 8 in person events in 5 different states (DC, MD, FL,OH, NY)

● A 1/2 page Ad for the sponsoring company on every PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet;

● Inclusion of sponsoring company’s logo and company name on the Global One Voice website

(https://globalddfoundation.com) hyperlinked to sponsoring company’s website through August 30, 2021;

● Business Card information display on PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour Youtube recording that will be available on One Voice

Contusium youtube channel

● Logo inclusion in a banner that will be displayed during our annual gala dinner where PLO will be the guest Speaker and

200 guests are expected.

● Logo inclusion in One Voice Facebook page cover photo through August 30th 2021

● Sponsor submitted a 60 second video to be shared during online streaming of PLO speeches in 3 states.

● One vendor table at the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the location of your choice

● Two complimentary tickets to the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the state of their choice.

● Acknowledgement as sponsor by the Chairperson during the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour gala Dinner.

Level 3: Silver Sponsor $2,500.00-$5,000.00

This sponsorship level includes:

● Company name & logo included in more than 1000 copies of the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet that will

be produced and distributed at the 8 in person events in 5 different states (DC, MD, FL,OH, NY)

● A 1/4 page Ad for the sponsoring company on every PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet;

● Inclusion of sponsoring company’s logo and company name on the Global One Voice website

(https://globalddfoundation.com) hyperlinked to sponsoring company’s website through August 30, 2021;

● Logo inclusion in a banner that will be displayed during our annual gala dinner where PLO will be the guest Speaker and

200 guests are expected.

● Logo inclusion in One Voice Facebook page cover photo through July 30th 2021

● Sponsor submitted a 60 second video to be shared during online streaming of PLO speeches in 3 states.

● One vendor table at the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the location of your choice

● Two complimentary tickets to the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the state of their choice.

● Acknowledgement as sponsor by the Chairperson during the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour gala Dinner.

Vendors: $1000.00-$2,500.00

This sponsorship level includes:

● Company name & logo included in more than 1000 copies of the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet that will

be produced and distributed at the 8 in person events in 5 different states (DC, MD, FL,OH, NY)

● A Business card size Ad for the sponsoring company on every PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet;

● Sponsor submitted a 30 second video to be shared during online streaming of PLO speeches in 3 states.

● One vendor table at the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the location of your choice

● Two complimentary tickets to the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the state of their choice.

● Acknowledgement as sponsor by the Chairperson during the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour gala Dinner.

Vendors: $750.00

This sponsorship level includes:

● Company name & logo included in more than 1000 copies of the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet that will

be produced and distributed at the 8 in person events in 5 different states (DC, MD, FL,OH, NY)

● A Business card size Ad for the sponsoring company on every PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour program booklet;

● One vendor table at the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the location of your choice

● one complimentary tickets to the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour dinner in the state of their choice.

● Acknowledgement as sponsor by the Chairperson during the PLO Summer 2021 USA Tour gala Dinner.

Thank you for your support, Feel free to gift any amount, Global One Voice Consortium is committed to improving

the lifestyle, livelihood and welfare of the diaspora community.

