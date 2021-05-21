Uhuru’s Brother Muhoho Kenyatta Appointed Honorary Warden

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother, Muhoho Kenyatta has been appointed honorary warden.

Muhoho is among 300 others who have been appointed for the position for a period of three years.

- Advertisement -

In a gazette notice dated May 21, Tourism CS Najib Balala published names of all the wardens and their designated areas.

Muhoho was appointed to work at the Southern Conservation Area.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) established positions of honorary wardens for the purpose of assisting the Service in carrying out the provisions of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013 Act.

KWS invited all Interested persons to apply for the positions in November 2020 for all the eight Conservation Areas.

Reqirements for appointment included one to be active in wildlife conservation initiatives within the conservation area.

One also had to demonstrate the nature of assistance they shall give in carrying into effect the provisions of the Act.

According to KWS, the duties of an Honorary Warden are subject to each individual’s skills but will also include Wildlife security, problematic animal Management, conservation education, community engagement and awareness creation on wildlife conservation, fundraising for wildlife conservation among other duties.

BY SHARON MAOMBO O

Uhuru’s Brother Muhoho Kenyatta Appointed Honorary Warden