Death Announcement Of Janet Wambui Kiruki of Chandler, Arizona

By Diaspora Messenger
Death Announcement Of Janet Wambui Kiruki of Chandler, ArizonaIt’s with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Janet Wambui Kiruki of Chandler, Arizona. she was mother to Peninah Kuria (Lowell, Massachusetts), Maureen Karina (chandler, Arizona) Edward Kagai (Methuen, Massachusetts) and Vanessa Kagai (chandler, Arizona).

Mother-in-law to Raymond Kuria (Lowell, Massachusetts),Chris Karina (Chandler, Arizona),Stacey Wanjiku (Nairobi, Kenya)and Micheal Nyaga ( chandler, Arizona) Grandmother to Kaemon kagai (Lowell, Massachusetts) and Nahla Karina (chandler ,Arizona) .

Kindly pray for the family and find time to console with them. People will be meeting daily at the family residence for prayers and burial arrangements. * 1367 s country club drive #1011* *Mesa ,Az 85210* Cashapp *$pennykuria – 978-401-8363* *Zelle* *973-420-7795 Mary* More information will be availed in due course.

