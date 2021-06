Death Announcement Of Stephen Kimiri Kuria Of Omaha, Nebraska

Our Kenyan community in Omaha, Nebraska is saddened by the passing of Stephen Kimiri Kuria, aged 49 years. Stephen's death was quite unexpected and untimely. By the grace of God we have been brought together as friends and family to assist a fellow Kenyan . We are seeking help to fundraise for the burial of Stephen Kimiri Kuria, who resided in the Florence community in Omaha, NE, transitioned to Glory on Tuesday May 18th, 2021.

Through Diasporamessenger.com, a close relative residing in Worcester Massachusetts, Mr. Murigi Wa Murunyu consoled the family in Kenya.

We are kindly asking for your generous assistance of funding to help traveling family members attend his burial and to cover said burial expenses, for a burial that will take place in Omaha, Nebraska . Donations can be paid out to cashapp/zelle 213 278 4329 or donate through gofundme – https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-to-bury-stephen-kimiri-kurias-body?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

If you have further questions, please kindly reach out to Lawrence Mburu (402-690-7895) , Apollo Gichema (402-490-0857) and/or Florence Muhoho (402-578-8516)

You can also join the whatspp group for more updated- https://chat.whatsapp.com/DpITor1ZuMgAuxmzEhj3nk

Prayers and donations for Stephan and his family are appreciated.

Funeral and Memorial service will be announced later

