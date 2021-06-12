Fare Thee Well Amb Jacob Chumba-Long Time Resident Of Maryland

It is with a profound sense of loss and grief that we announce the passing away  of our beloved father Ambassador Jacob Chumba. Dad rested on June 9th 2021, after a short illness. Most, if not all of us, carry fond and precious memories of our Dad and the time we spent together. Prior to his return to Kenya two years ago, Ambassador Jacob Chumba was a long time resident of Maryland, U.S.A and was a vibrant member and a pillar-elder in the greater Washington DC Tri-State Kenyan Community . Please let us unite in praying for and supporting the Family at this very difficult time. May our Dad’s Soul Rest in Eternal Peace

The family is kindly requesting your prayers and financial support to offset medical and burial expenses.
For Contributions please CashApp or Zelle
Chebet Chumba 240-418-3958
Duncan Chumba 301-312-5691
Sigei Chumba 469-605-5523

