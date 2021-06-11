Help for James Muturi Njoroge to clear medical bill of Ksh2 Million

James Muturi Njoroge was seriously injured in a Motorcycle Accident on the early rainy morning of May 12, 2021. James was riding his Motorcycle going to work in Nairobi.

James also does Community Service supporting Recovery and Purpose Driven life. TV Stations n Radio Stations in Kenya have aired much of his work. James sustained – Head injury, Impact on his brain, Sternum Fractured Chest, Collarbone fractured, Hip and Thigh injuries.

James has undergone 3 major surgery procedures since May 12 2021. The very efficient Team of Doctors have so far resuscitated James back to life. James requires a long term Hospital Stay and a lengthy support in Physical and Occupational Therapy.

The Hospital Bill so far amounts 900K. The Family and Friends Help has paid close to 400K. The Hospital Administrator estimated Final Hospital Bill to reach 2M Kenya Shillings.

James Muturi Njoroge is the brother of Lucy Njuguna of Massachusetts and Margaret Kiruri of Maryland.

On behalf of James – We as a Family – Humbly reach out to you. Please help us with financial support towards – JAMESMUTURIMEDICAL FUND. Your Monetary gifts, Prayers, and resourceful ideas will help save the life of this young man.

Please contact Lucy Njuguna for more information and with your contributions and help. Please Call – +254-705-185587

The following MPESA Paybill is Now operational – Paybill Number 4073261 – JamesMuturiMedicalfund.

Our Best Wishes for you and your family. We Thank you most Sincerely for your support and Caring.