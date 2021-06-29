How Can We Be Excited? Enthusiasm Boosts Productivity and Gets Results

The correlation between excitement and success is unquestionable. If you were to watch a group of successful people talking about achievements, it is evident that they are all excited about what they do.

There’s simply no hiding from the fact that enthusiasm boosts productivity and gets results. The same is true for your team, the more enthusiastic they are the better their personal productivity levels and results will be. So how can you achieve this excitement in order to be successful?

ALIGN

Align with vision and goals. The words of Benjamin May then come to mind when he said, ““The Tragedy Of Life Doesn’t Lie In Not Reaching Your Goal. The Tragedy Lies In Having No Goals To Reach.” A lack of alignment will leave you out so focus on personal, corporate and cultural goals among others. To do this keep communication open on how you can capture your targets. This way you will find it easy to work in an organization. TEAMWORK

Lone rangers do not go far after all we have had the call that if you want to go far you go alone but if your want to go further you go with others. Then it has also been said by the great magic Michael Jordan who noted that “Teamwork divides the task and multiplies the success.” But belonging to a team is not automatic, it is a choice that you have to make deliberately. It calls for the need for tolerance, trust and most importantly self awareness. It is Steve Jobs who said that “Great things in business are never done by one person; they’re done by a team of people.” CONTRIBUTE

The purpose is to be of value. Two important quotes come to mind when it comes to be a person who contributes. Albert Einstein the great said, “Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value.” And Charles Swindoll noted that ““Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.” ACTION

Tell people what you do and this will continue to grow your networks and add value to your life. Talk, Report, Share and most importantly remember to ask for a review of your service from the customer. This way you are able to improve your weak points and innovate on how best to meet the needs of your target market. CATCH UP

Refuse to be left behind and adapt a positive attitude by being self motivated. Learn also to move on fast because in all things time is of essence and waits for no man. SHINE YOUR BOSS

Literally be on the look out for opportunities that make your boss look good. Start by being outstanding in your work, taking initiative, providing solutions, share opportunities and give credit where and when it is due. Reports are imperative so keep your boss updated because a leader feeds on information. Finally keep disagreements offline.

