Kenyan Woman Demand 1 Million Monthly Upkeep From Moi’s Grandson

A court has ordered DNA testing for two children in a paternity case against Collins Toroitich Moi, a grandson to the former President Daniel Moi after a woman petitioned the court to compel Toroitich to pay her Ksh1 million every month as child support.

Toroitich was sued for allegedly abandoning and neglecting the two children, aged 11 and nine by their mother Gladys Jeruto Tagi.

She petitioned that the court compel Toroitich to pay her Ksh1 million every month to cater for food, rent, education, entertainment and maintenance.

The mother of the two children alleged that Toroitich abandoned his children eight years ago, leaving all responsibilities to her.

“I am currently unable to provide for the children alone as the needs are so many and would need to be assisted,” Jeruto stated.

In the case filed before Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo, Jeruto claimed she was not able to provide for her children.

The Koibatek Ward MCA hopeful told the court that her attempts to get in contact with Toroitich were fruitless, alleging he might have blocked.

Jeruto contested for the seat in 2017 under a KANU ticket but lost. Toroitich is the son of the late Jonathan Moi, Mzee Moi’s eldest son.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

