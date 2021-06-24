Promotion to Glory of Paul Mua Munyao, Father to Rhoda Mua of Maryland

Promotion to Glory of Paul Mua Munyao, Father to Rhoda Mua of Maryland

It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Paul Mua Munyao. Son of the late Isaac Munyao and late Tabitha Nthuka.

Loving husband of Ruth Nthenya Mua. Father to Anna Mumbua Musyoka, Rhoda Waeni (USA), Kamene Mutisya, Serah Kilungu, Mwikali Musyoka (Principal ABC Kathithyamaa Secondary School), Rose Syonaa (TSC, Matungulu Sub-County), Edward Mule, Isaac Makau (Bata) and Janet Muisyo.

Brother to the late James Kitaka, Ndinda, Mukumbu, Nzioka, Muange, Katulu, late David Mwalili, Thomas Masila, George Katua among others.

Son-in-law to the late Joseph Makau Ntheketha and late Esther Kasisi. Father-in-law to Serah Mule, ldah Makau, late Daniel Kamaau, late Jonathan Matolo, Peter Kilungu, Dr. Makewa (KNH) and Muisyo Mutua.

Grandfather to Lawrence, Ruth, Elizabeth, Mike, Serah, Tabitha, Michael, Kennedy, Dennis among others.

Family and friends are meeting at his home in Mbuni Location for prayers and funeral arrangements.

The cortege leaves Montezuma Funeral Home, Machakos on Friday 25th June 2021 for a funeral service at Salvation Army Kalandini Citadel starting from 10:00am, thereafter burial at his home Mbuni Sub location, Kalandini Location, Machakos County.

Contact:

Rhoda Mua- 240 848 2867

