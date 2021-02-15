Gone So Soon: Promotion To Glory for Rhoda Wambui of Silver Spring MD

Gone So Soon: Promotion To Glory for Rhoda Wambui of Silver Spring MD

It is with deep regret and sorrow that we announce the untimely death of Rhoda Wambui Ndungi of Silver Spring, Maryland. She was the daughter of the Late Robert Ndungi Kabicho and Grace Ngina, mother to Robert Ndungi, sister to Moses Kabicho, Ann Wanjiru Wangiri, Susan Wairimu, Wilson Ng’ang’a, Edward Kamau and Caroline Nyakio. Sister in-law to Beatrice Kaiku, Gerishon Wangiri, Helen Wamuyu and Eunice Gaceri.

Contributions: To assist with the final burial expenses, kindly make your contributions using Cash App / Zelle $AllanNganga or (240) 838 4486. We truly appreciate your prayers and financial support.

Contacts: Allan Ndungi – (240) 838 4486, Freddy Muroki – (202) 486 3081,Michael Kamuiru – (301) 455 3924, Florence Maina – (240) 505 9114, Esther Wambugu – (301) 213 5912

