VIDEO: History Of Kenya’s Healthcare-Kijabe Hospital

For those who have been to Kijabe hospital in Kenya, the work of that hospital started long before Kenya became independent. It has served Kenya, East and Central Africa. But the work of those who started the hospital that has been such a source of nourishment for many is not limited to Kijabe. Rather, it goes into the desert and established many centers. This philosophy started back in the 1900s with an intention of serving God through service to man.

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (PhD)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist

