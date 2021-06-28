VIDEO: History Of Kenya’s Healthcare-Kijabe Hospital

NEWSVIDEO NEWS
By Diaspora Messenger
0

VIDEO: History Of Kenya’s Healthcare-Kijabe Hospital

VIDEO: History Of Kenya’s Healthcare-Kijabe HospitalFor those who have been to Kijabe hospital in Kenya, the work of that hospital started long before Kenya became independent. It has served Kenya, East and Central Africa. But the work of those who started the hospital that has been such a source of nourishment for many is not limited to Kijabe. Rather, it goes into the desert and established many centers. This philosophy started back in the 1900s with an intention of serving God through service to man.

 

- Advertisement -

Teddy Njoroge Kamau (PhD)

HTBluff Associates

Diaspora Messenger Senior Columnist

More Related Stories
NEWS

Hospital yet to release body of Grace Mbuki who died on…

NEWS

VIDEO: Kenyan Diaspora Transforms A Village To A Paradise

VIDEO: History Of Kenya’s Healthcare-Kijabe Hospital

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More