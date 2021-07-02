2nd Cohort Graduate at spectacular school of mentorship



Mary Muchai, elated and empowered, was among graduates of the second cohort of the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship. The event held on 29th July 2021 at the GMC Place KITENGELA saw 79 graduates receiving their certificates.

Addressing the attendants of the second graduation ceremony, George Wachiuri, Chairman of the Optiven Foundation elucidated the power of mentorship. He noted that stakeholders at the helm of top corporates have a responsibility to ensure young businesses thrive by holding their hands and show them the way.

Clad in graduation regalia, the graduates gave moving tribute to the scholarly team that was at the heart of their studies, led by Mr George Wachiuri. The six month course, done online on a weekly basis has continued to gain momentum and attract the young and the old alike.

Wachiuri encouraged the graduates to innovate and inspire themselves in order to create wealth. This he advised would enable them to join the few who think differently and make a marked difference on the global scene. Wachiuri challenged the graduates to mentor others from the grassroot level to their peers, saying this will be impactful through knowledge sharing.

Meanwhile, new cohorts will now be required to pay 1,000/- to join the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship. Making the announcement, Wachiuri noted that this will be a part of the mentorship program towards making philanthropy practical.

Graduates of the second cohort also took the celebration as a platform to donate to the Optiven Foundation by giving 35,000 shiilings in cash. The Optiven Foundation is supported by a donation of 5% profits from Optiven Real Estate and partners such as Fusion Capital.

Over 500 applicants registered for the second cohort but only 20% graduated having satisfied the school to warrant certification for the course. The 3rd cohort will be open for applicants from the month of August 2021. Applicants may apply on the link https://www.georgewachiuri.com/george-wachiuri-school-of-mentorship-cohort-3/

The George Wachiuri School of Mentorship was officially launched on 30th July 2020. The program aims at creating a positive impact to society. The program is executed via zoom platform. The mentees only needs a smartphone and access to the Internet. This engagement under the Optiven Foundation serves societal social and economic needs under the education pillar.

