Mentoring The Youth For Prosperity: George Wachiuri School of Mentorship

From my experience from way back in my university days, I can say confidently that mentorship of young leaders is the best strategy towards a successful future. My contribution during the Emerge Young Leaders Summit on 15th July 2021 was a privilege as I mentored young leaders from various universities across Kenya.

One of my take outs at the summit was the clear evidence that the young leaders are extremely intelligent, sharp and posess extraordinary skills. The Mentorship was an eye-opener to the current leaders that we need to keep mentoring these brilliant minds as they position themselves to take over various leadership levels across the numerous sectors.

I want to thank all these young leaders for attending, courtesy of the Inuka Program, and the Nairobi Chapel of Ruiru Branch. The session further galvanized my resolve to keep mentoring the young youths, through programs such as the George Wachiuri School of Mentorship. https://www.georgewachiuri.com/george-wachiuri-school-of-mentorship/

The Optiven Foundation will continue to empower youth through such and other Initiatives, as well as partner in global Initiatives such as the World Youth Skills Day 2021, held on 15/7/2021 under the theme ‘Reimagining youth skills, post pandemic‘.

George Wachiuri is a leading Entrepreneur, a Published Author, Philanthropist, Youth Empowerment Enthusiast, a Family man and CEO of Optiven Group.

