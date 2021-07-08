ABC Bank Diaspora Products Tailor-Made Specifically For You

ABC Bank offers a range of diaspora banking products that are tailor-made specifically for our diaspora customers.

Our current and savings accounts are all interest earning, so that your money works for you round the clock.

Enjoy the convenience of managing your transactions through our robust mobile app and Internet Banking platform.

We offer a variety of reasonably priced loan facilities

Our interest rates on fixed, flexi-fixed and call deposits are simply amazing; comparable to the best in the market.

super competitive forex rates

We offer a wide array of remittance/money transfer options

We work with great partners to offer various investment products – whether property, stocks, bills or bonds, you can trust us to offer you amazing deals with limited hassle.

We have developed a unique bouquet of affordable, accessible insurance products to cater for unforeseen bumps in the road of life e.g. death of family members in Kenya or the repatriation of a loved one who passes on outside the country.

Our team is available to you 24/7 and offers warm, personalized service. We tend to go out of our way for our customers a great deal, for example, purchasing air tickets for customers that need our help, or delivering Valentine’s gifts for loved ones. With us, you are family.

To keep me in touch with the needs of our customers, my Team tours various countries regularly, and we always look forward to meeting with Kenyans.

Feel free to browse through some of the articles we have written in the past about my unique diaspora experiences and insights.

If you’d like to chat with me further, please fill out the form and I will be in touch personally in 24 hours max.

I look forward to hearing from you!

Regards,

Joseph Waithaka/Head of Diaspora banking at ABC Bank

The ABC Fixed Deposit account will offer you:

Competitive and negotiable rates of up to 8% p.a.

Security of your funds and guaranteed returns

Flexible terms of 1, 3, 6, 9 or 12 months

More competitive rates than savings accounts

Available in both local and foreign currency

Can be used as a collateral when accessing loans

Zero charges for a fixed deposit account

Free account statements

Want to learn more? Click here and our customer service representative will be in touch. You can also get in touch with us via +254 701 700 700 or email us on [email protected] or [email protected]

If you are in the diaspora, you may also be interested in checking out our other product offerings customized to suit your financial needs. Click here to find out more.

