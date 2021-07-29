Amina Mohamed’s Husband Khalid Ahmed Dies after a short illness

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condoled with the family of Sports CS Amina Mohamed after the ambassador’s husband, Khalid Hossain Ahmed passed away.

“My deepest condolences to my colleague and friend CS Amina and the children as they come to terms with the sudden passing away of Mr Ahmed,” Uhuru eulogised.

Sports CS Amina Mohamed’s husband Khalid Ahmed has died. Garowe Online, a news outlet in Somalia was first to report.

A family spokesperson confirmed that the businessman passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5 am.

Ahmed passed away while undergoing treatment at the Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

Khalid, a father of two, was largely off public life while committed to his family and business.

“It is with great sadness that I have learnt of the passing on of Khalid Ahmed, husband to Ambassador Amina Mohamed. Khalid was a great man, generous to a fault and a pillar of strength to his family,” Tourism CS Najib Balala eulogised.

Government officials were reported to have camped at her Nairobi home following the tragic news

In March 2021, the CS lost her brother, Esmael Mohamed Jibril who passed away while receiving treatment in India.

President Uhuru Kenyatta condoled with the family, relatives and friends of the Nairobi entrepreneur in a press release issued by State House.

The Head of State described the deceased as a highly motivated and gifted entrepreneur whose successful businesses employed hundreds of young Kenyans.

“As a country, we will forever owe a debt of gratitude to Mohamed for his role in making Kenya a better economy and, especially for the job opportunities he created for our people through his successful commercial interests,” the President mourned.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/